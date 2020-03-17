Bernie Sanders calls for monthly $2,000 payment to every US household during coronavirus crisis

Senator Bernie Sanders speaks at a press conference at his campaign office in Burlington, Vermont, March 4, 2020.

Sen. Bernie Sanders called Tuesday for a monthly $2,000 payment to every U.S. household for the duration of the coronavirus crisis.

During a speech on how to respond to the destruction caused by the global pandemic, Sanders said he guessed the federal government would have to spend roughly $2 trillion "to prevent deaths, jobs losses and to avoid an economic catastrophe."

"We can do it. We can address this crisis. We can minimize the pain," the 2020 Democratic presidential candidate said during a livestream on a night when Florida, Illinois and Arizona hold primary elections.

Sanders did not mention the primaries or campaign strategy during the remarks.

The senator also called for unemployment insurance of up to 100% of a worker's prior salary with a cap of $75,000. He proposed a moratorium on evictions, foreclosures and utility shutoffs, and a waiver on all student loan payments as workers face job losses.

Officials in Washington have scrambled to head off economic disaster as the restaurant, travel and entertainment industries take a drubbing from the outbreak. Many cities and states have shut down schools and regular activities to encourage residents to stay home and prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease.

Congress is working on a massive stimulus package that could cost more than $1 trillion, with more measures to combat the outbreak likely ahead.

At least 5,984 cases have been reported in the U.S., and at least 100 people have died, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

