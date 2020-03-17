America must confront 'how we're going to live with' coronavirus, disease specialist says

The coronavirus will be here for "many, many months" and the country must decide on a path forward, infectious disease specialist Michael Osterholm told CNBC on Tuesday.

The world is still far from rolling out a vaccine, Osterholm noted, and until then, COVID-19 will present a threat to everyone, especially those most at risk.

"We have to continue to consider what it means to die from this virus. It's a very, very difficult and tragic situation. We also have to have a conversation about how we're going to live with it. We have to figure that out," the director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota said in a "Squawk Box" interview. "Do we envision an America that for the next 18 months will be in complete lockdown?"

The virus has infected more than 4,661 people across the U.S., killing at least 85 people, according to Johns Hopkins University. The rapid spread of the virus has prompted local and state officials to roll out stringent mitigation policies.