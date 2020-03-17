Fed announces move to help businesses get short-term funding in commercial paper market

The Federal Reserve said Tuesday it is providing help to companies that are having a hard time getting the short-term funding they need to operate.

In a move much anticipated on Wall Street, the bank announced a special credit facility to purchase corporate paper from issuers that have been having a difficult time finding buyers on the open market. Corporate paper involves unsecured short-term lending.

The one-day facility, under the Fed's emergency 13(3) powers of the Federal Reserve Act, will involve three-month paper for eligible companies. The cost will be the three-month overnight index swap rate plus 200 points.

