Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV

Market collapse leaves the best opportunity to pick stocks 'maybe ever,' Bank of America says

Maggie Fitzgerald@mkmfitzgerald
Key Points
  • The market rout since February has seen less "differentiation" among stocks than any other sell-off post-crisis, according to Bank of America. 
  • "Best opportunity to pick stocks. Maybe ever," Bank of America equity and quant strategist Savita Subramanian said in a note to clients on Tuesday. 
  • Tuesday could be one of those opportunities, according to CNBC's Jim Cramer. Stocks attempted a rebound from the worst day since 1987, with all three major averages opening in positive territory. 
  • "There are going to be opportunities today because there's a lot of give up," said Cramer on "Squawk on the Street." 
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on March 09, 2020.
Spencer Platt | Getty Images

This widespread market sell-off isn't discriminating against any stocks, creating a unique opportunity for investors to pick which individual equities will rebound, according to Bank of America. 