India's central bank is not part of any globally coordinated action from its peers, Citi says

A sign for the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) sign is displayed inside central bank's headquarters in Mumbai, India.

The Reserve Bank of India's approach to monetary policy is not part of any globally coordinated central bank action, economists at Citi said.

India's central bank called for an impromptu press conference on Monday where many expected Governor Shaktikanta Das to announce an emergency rate cut.

That's likely because a day earlier, on Sunday, the U.S. Federal Reserve said it was dropping its benchmark interest rate to zero and launching a massive quantitative easing program to shelter the U.S. economy from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The disease, which started in China's Hubei province, has infected at least 168,000 people worldwide and killed more than 6,600 people, according to data from the World Health Organization.

"It is quite apparent that the RBI's policy decision is not part of any globally coordinated central bank action," Citi economists Samiran Chakraborty and Baqar M Zaidi wrote in a Monday note, following the press conference. "Central bankers are trying to counter two channels of transmission of the shock – financial stability risk arising from large market dislocations and growth risk from (an) estimated disruption in economic activity."

Following the Fed's move, the Bank of Japan announced measures focused on higher asset purchases and a new lending program to boost liquidity in the system, but kept its policy rate of negative 0.1% unchanged. The Bank of Korea slashed its benchmark rate by 50 basis points, from 1.25% to 0.75%, at an emergency meeting.

Other central banks, including those in Australia and England, have also reduced interest rates in recent months to tackle heightened global volatility and the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.