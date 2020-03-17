The SATs have been canceled through May because of coronavirus

Coronavirus has caused schools to close across the country, impacting students, teachers and families.

According to EducationWeek, as of March 17, 38 states have decided to close public schools. At least 74,000 U.S. schools have been impacted — meaning they are closed, are scheduled to close, or were closed and have since reopened — affecting at least 38.8 million public school students.

Now, the SATs and ACTs have been impacted as well.

On March 16, the College Board, the organization responsible for the Scholastic Aptitude Tests, known as the SATs, announced that the exam has been canceled through the month of May.

"In response to the rapidly evolving situation around the coronavirus (COVID-19), the College Board is canceling the May 2, 2020, SAT administration. Makeup exams for the March 14 administration (scheduled March 28) are also canceled. Registered students will receive refunds," reads a statement from The College Board. "The College Board will remain focused on student safety and ensuring all students have the tools they need to work, and opportunities to receive the credit they have earned, during this challenging time."

The organization emphasizes that they will be "as flexible as possible" with students interested in taking the test in the future. The College Board also has not canceled tests that are scheduled for June 6.

Each year, some 2.1 million students take the SAT, many of them in their junior year of high school so that they can submit their scores by January of their senior year.