Stock futures are swinging all over the place; Cramer says they're 'a total joke'

Stock futures have been on a wild ride heading into Tuesday's open on Wall Street, casting doubt on the reliability of pre-market trading as an indicator of where things stand.

Futures overnight were "limit up" at one point a situation where trading is halted because they have hit a 5% gain and can go no higher. That came after the market's worst day since the October 1987 Black Monday crash.

However, shortly before 6:30 am markets turned around and were negative at one point. They then shot higher again shortly after and most recently pointed to a big gain.

Observing the massive swings, CNBC's Jim Cramer said futures were losing their reliability and are "a total joke."

"Don't even look at them. You can't have a bull market at 3:30 a.m. and have it end by 7 a.m.," the "Mad Money" host said.

The overnight futures are the latest market to show extreme volatility, leaving many investors to believe computer trading is helping to exaggerate the moves seen during this market collapse stemming from the coronavirus outbreak.