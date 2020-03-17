Stock market live updates: Stocks to rebound, Regeneron speeds up drug, crazy futures trading

Traders work during the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on March 16, 2020 at Wall Street in New York City. Johannes Eisele | AFP | Getty Images

7:37 am: Tech titans erase more than $1 trillion in market sell-off

The so-called "MAGA" stocks — or Microsoft, Apple, Amazon and Google-parent Alphabet — have erased $1.3 trillion in value since their February all-time closing highs amid the broader market sell-off. Microsoft has been the hardest hit, losing roughly $405.2 billion. Apple has erased around $371.8 billion, while Alphabet has lost $311.1 billion. Amazon has shed $239.4 billion. With the recent losses, only Apple and Microsoft are now valued at more than $1 trillion. - Stevens

7:31 am: Nordstrom says it will close US stores, suspends 2020 guidance

Nordstrom said it will close 364 of its stores in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Due to the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the long-term impact of the virus, the retailer also suspended its 2020 earnings outlook. Nordstrom said it has experienced "a broad-based deceleration in customer demand over the past couple of weeks, particularly in markets most affected by the virus." The stock has lost more than half its value this year, after shedding 58%. Shares were flat during Tuesday's premarket trading. - Stevens, Thomas

7:14 am: Cramer says wild futures swings are 'a total joke'

Stock futures have been on a wild ride heading into Tuesday's open on Wall Street, casting doubt on the reliability of pre-market trading as an indicator of where things stand. Futures overnight were "limit up" at one point a situation where trading is halted because they have hit a 5% gain and can go no higher. However, shortly before 6:30 am markets turned around and were negative at one point. They then shot higher again shortly after and most recently pointed to a big gain. Observing the massive swings, CNBC's Jim Cramer said futures were losing their reliability and are "a total joke." "Don't even look at them. You can't have a bull market at 3:30 a.m. and have it end by 7 a.m.," the "Mad Money" host said. —Cox

7:05 am: Regeneron speeds up coronavirus drug timeline

Pharmaceutical company Regeneron said on Tuesday it is speeding up its timeline for its coronavirus drug, with potential to run trials by the early summer. The antibody-based therapy has the potential to be preventative from the virus as well as treat active cases. Share of the biotechnology company rose more than 13% in premarket trading on Tuesday. — Fitzgerald

7:00 am: Stocks set to rebound

Stock futures pointed to a bounce on Tuesday following the Dow Jones Industrial average's third-worst day in history. The Dow Jones Industrial Average futures indicated an implied open of more than 600 points. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq were also slated to rise. The rebound comes after the Dow and S&P 500 experienced their worst day since the "Black Monday" crash of 1987 despite the Federal Reserve's rate cut and easing actions. The Dow lost nearly 13%, its third worst one-day percentage drop in history. The S&P 500 lost 12%. The Nasdaq Composite had its biggest one-day plunge ever, tumbling 12.3%. — Fitzgerald