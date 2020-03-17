The top 10 MBA programs in the US, according to US News & World Report

Workers with a business degree from a top-tier MBA program earn some of the highest wages in the country.
MBA holders earn roughly $87,000 per year on average, according to PayScale, and The Financial Times estimates that the average salary for a recent business-school graduate is as much as $150,000.
Both of these estimates are significantly higher than what Americans make on average, which is closer to $50,000 per year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
However, many programs cost over $70,000 per year; and what's more, MBA programs typically offer significantly fewer scholarships compared to undergraduate programs. Students must be particularly discerning about the quality of their program before they make such a significant investment.
Every year, U.S. News & World Report releases a comprehensive ranking of the best business programs in the United States to help students make that choice. U.S. News surveys over 2,081 programs and considers a wide range of factors, including peer assessments and starting salaries, to calculate its graduate-school rankings.
The top programs offer impressive six-figure average starting salaries and high employment rates. They are also extremely difficult to get into.
Here are the top 10 MBA programs in the country and what it takes to get in, according to U.S. News:
Overall score: 100
Peer assessment score (out of 5): 4.9
Recruiter assessment score (out of 5): 4.5
Acceptance rate: 6.9%
Average undergrad GPA: 3.7
Average GMAT score: 734
Average starting salary and bonus: $168,226
2019 graduates employed at graduation: 67.5%
Employed three months after graduation: 88.5%
Out-of-state tuition and fees: $73,062
2019 total full-time enrollment: 848
Overall score: 100
Peer assessment score (out of 5): 4.8
Recruiter assessment score (out of 5): 4.4
Acceptance rate: 23.1%
Average undergrad GPA: 3.6
Average GMAT score: 732
Average starting salary and bonus: $172,016
2019 graduates employed at graduation: 81.0%
Employed three months after graduation: 93.5%
Out-of-state tuition and fees: $74,500
2019 total full-time enrollment: 1,740
Overall score: 99
Peer assessment score (out of 5): 4.6
Recruiter assessment score (out of 5): 4.3
Acceptance rate: 27.0%
Average undergrad GPA: 3.6
Average GMAT score: 730
Average starting salary and bonus: $163,752
2019 graduates employed at graduation: 85.6%
Employed three months after graduation: 95.5%
Out-of-state tuition and fees: $73,404
2019 total full-time enrollment: 1,289
Overall score: 99
Peer assessment score (out of 5): 4.7
Recruiter assessment score (out of 5): 4.3
Acceptance rate: 24.2%
Average undergrad GPA: 3.6
Average GMAT score: 730
Average starting salary and bonus: $164,607
2019 graduates employed at graduation: 87.2%
Employed three months after graduation: 95.1%
Out-of-state tuition and fees: $72,000
2019 total full-time enrollment: 1,193
Overall score: 97
Peer assessment score (out of 5): 4.7
Recruiter assessment score (out of 5): 4.4
Acceptance rate: 14.6%
Average undergrad GPA: 3.6
Average GMAT score: 727
Average starting salary and bonus: $160,291
2019 graduates employed at graduation: 79.3%
Employed three months after graduation: 93.5%
Out-of-state tuition and fees: $77,168
2019 total full-time enrollment: 825
Overall score: 96
Peer assessment score (out of 5): 4.8
Recruiter assessment score (out of 5): 4.4
Acceptance rate: 11.5%
Average undergrad GPA: 3.7
Average GMAT score: 728
Average starting salary and bonus: $164,872
2019 graduates employed at graduation: 77.3%
Employed three months after graduation: 88.5%
Out-of-state tuition and fees: $73,440
2019 total full-time enrollment: 1,868
Overall score: 94
Peer assessment score (out of 5): 4.6
Recruiter assessment score (out of 5): 4.2
Acceptance rate: 17.7%
Average undergrad GPA: 3.7
Average GMAT score: 725
Average starting salary and bonus: $159,972
2019 graduates employed at graduation: 76.2%
Employed three months after graduation: 91.2%
Out-of-state tuition and fees: $64,656
2019 total full-time enrollment: 591
Overall score: 92
Peer assessment score (out of 5): 4.4
Recruiter assessment score (out of 5): 4.2
Acceptance rate: 16.4%
Average undergrad GPA: 3.6
Average GMAT score: 732
Average starting salary and bonus: $164,945
2019 graduates employed at graduation: 78.4%
Employed three months after graduation: 90.4%
Out-of-state tuition and fees: $77,376
2019 total full-time enrollment: 1,284
Overall score: 91
Peer assessment score (out of 5): 4.4
Recruiter assessment score (out of 5): 4.2
Acceptance rate: 25.2%
Average undergrad GPA: 3.6
Average GMAT score: 721
Average starting salary and bonus: $152,860
2019 graduates employed at graduation: 76.1%
Employed three months after graduation: 91.4%
Out-of-state tuition and fees: $72,350
2019 total full-time enrollment: 722
Overall score: 90
Peer assessment score (out of 5): 4.3
Recruiter assessment score (out of 5): 3.9
Acceptance rate: 26.1%
Average undergrad GPA: 3.5
Average GMAT score: 721
Average starting salary and bonus: $168,291
2019 graduates employed at graduation: 85.6%
Employed three months after graduation: 94.2%
Out-of-state tuition and fees: $74,184
2019 total full-time enrollment: 717
