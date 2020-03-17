The top 10 MBA programs in the US, according to US News & World Report

Workers with a business degree from a top-tier MBA program earn some of the highest wages in the country.

MBA holders earn roughly $87,000 per year on average, according to PayScale, and The Financial Times estimates that the average salary for a recent business-school graduate is as much as $150,000.

Both of these estimates are significantly higher than what Americans make on average, which is closer to $50,000 per year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

However, many programs cost over $70,000 per year; and what's more, MBA programs typically offer significantly fewer scholarships compared to undergraduate programs. Students must be particularly discerning about the quality of their program before they make such a significant investment.

Every year, U.S. News & World Report releases a comprehensive ranking of the best business programs in the United States to help students make that choice. U.S. News surveys over 2,081 programs and considers a wide range of factors, including peer assessments and starting salaries, to calculate its graduate-school rankings.

The top programs offer impressive six-figure average starting salaries and high employment rates. They are also extremely difficult to get into.

Here are the top 10 MBA programs in the country and what it takes to get in, according to U.S. News: