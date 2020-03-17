Tom Brady announces he will leave the New England Patriots

Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots in action against the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas.

Tom Brady announced Tuesday that he will leave the New England Patriots.

In a tweet, Brady thanked the team but said, "Although my football journey will take me elsewhere, I appreciate everything that we have achieved and am grateful for our incredible team accomplishments."

The move comes after a flurry of player transactions on Monday in preparation for Wednesday's official start of free agency. Brady's future with the Patriots was a mystery most of of the 2019 season. Some NFL agents started to believe he would remain in with the team, especially as deals like Ryan Tannehill extension with the Tennessee Titans, a rumored destination.

Though Brady did not indicate where he would play next season, his statement didn't mention retirement.

"Although my football journey will take place elsewhere," Brady wrote, "I appreciated everything that we have achieved and am grateful for our incredible TEAM accomplishments. I have been privileged to have had the opportunity to know each and every one of you, and to have the memories we've created together."

Brady leaves the Patriots leading the franchise in almost every quarterback category including passing yards (74,571), passing touchdowns (541), and games (285).

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.