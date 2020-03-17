Trump dismissed coronavirus pandemic worry in January — now claims he long warned about it

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a Coronavirus Task Force news conference in the briefing room of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Kevin Dietsch | Bloomberg | Getty Images

In recent days Trump has announced new, strict guidelines designed to slow the rate of virus transmission, called for cash payments to Americans to alleviate their financial distress from the pandemic, and said he was contemplating other actions. At the same time, U.S. deaths from coronavirus have increased to at least 85, with more than 4,660 reported cases. Worldwide, there are more than 183,000 cases of coronavirus, and at least 7,167 deaths. Some news reports have tied Trump's new stance on coronavirus response to a projection that more than 2.2 million people in the United States alone would die from COVID-19 if the government and individuals did not take radical steps to restrict interactions between people. That projection was made by an epidemic modeling group at Imperial College London, whose lead author, Neil Ferguson, has said he sent the analysis to the White House last week, according to The New York Times. "Was there a shift in tone?" the reporter asked the president. Trump said, "I didn't feel different." "I've always known this is a, this is a real, this is a pandemic," the president said. "I've felt that it was a pandemic long before it was called a pandemic." "All you had to do was look at other countries, I think now it's in almost a 120 countries, all over the world. "No, I've always viewed it as serious," he said. "There was no difference yesterday from days before. I feel the tone is similar but some people said it wasn't." But during his Jan. 22 interview on CNBC, Trump claimed the virus was "totally under control."

Kernen opened that interview by noting that "a case of coronavirus" had been identified in Washington state by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "Have you been briefed by the CDC?" Kernen asked. "I have," Trump replied. Kernen then asked: "Are there worries about a pandemic at this point?" Trump said: "No. Not at all." "And, we're, we have it totally under control," Trump said. "It's one person coming in from China, and we have it under control. It's going to be just fine." On Feb. 28, Trump said that Democrats are using the coronavirus outbreak as a "hoax" to damage him and his administration. "The Democrats are politicizing the coronavirus," the president said at a campaign rally in South Carolina. "One of my people came up to me and said: 'Mr. President they tried to beat you on Russia, Russia, Russia. That didn't work out too well.' They couldn't do it. They tried the impeachment hoax that was on a perfect conversation," he continued. "This is their new hoax," Trump said. He also said that same day, "We have to take it very, very seriously. ... We are preparing for the worst." ""My administration has taken the most aggressive action in modern history to prevent the spread of this illness in the United States. We are ready. We are ready. Totally ready."