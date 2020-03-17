Warren Buffett is working from home and 'drinking a little more Coca-Cola' amid coronavirus restrictions

Warren Buffett isn't letting the coronavirus outbreak change too much about his daily routine — but the billionaire investor is taking a few precautions.

Buffett is now working from home, and he's even drinking more of his favorite beverage, according to Yahoo Finance.

"Well, I'm drinking a little more Coca-Cola, actually. That seems to ward off everything else in life," Buffett joked in an interview.

Buffett bought more than $1 billion in Coca-Cola stock in 1988, and the company's stock is still one of the largest positions owned by his investment firm, Berkshire Hathaway. (Buffett himself is known to drink several cans of the soda each day. "I'm a quarter Coca-Cola," the iconic investor once told Fortune magazine.)

As recently as last week, the "Oracle of Omaha" had not yet decided to work from home, and was still working from Berkshire Hathaway's Omaha, Nebraska headquarters.

"In terms of changing my life, I haven't really changed a lot," he told Yahoo Finance at the time. "But I could work at home easily, and so could people in the office."