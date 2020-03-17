Warren Buffett is working from home and 'drinking a little more Coca-Cola' amid coronavirus restrictions

Warren Buffett isn't letting the coronavirus outbreak change too much about his daily routine — but the billionaire investor is taking a few precautions.
Buffett is now working from home, and he's even drinking more of his favorite beverage, according to Yahoo Finance.
"Well, I'm drinking a little more Coca-Cola, actually. That seems to ward off everything else in life," Buffett joked in an interview.
Buffett bought more than $1 billion in Coca-Cola stock in 1988, and the company's stock is still one of the largest positions owned by his investment firm, Berkshire Hathaway. (Buffett himself is known to drink several cans of the soda each day. "I'm a quarter Coca-Cola," the iconic investor once told Fortune magazine.)
As recently as last week, the "Oracle of Omaha" had not yet decided to work from home, and was still working from Berkshire Hathaway's Omaha, Nebraska headquarters.
"In terms of changing my life, I haven't really changed a lot," he told Yahoo Finance at the time. "But I could work at home easily, and so could people in the office."
And that's exactly what happened over the weekend. Berkshire Hathaway told Yahoo Finance that the billionaire went into the office on Saturday — a day he typically spends in the office, he's told CNBC in the past — but would start working from home on Sunday. He will continue to do so on a "day by day basis" going forward.
The company added that Buffett is "feeling 100% fine."
"I'm 89. I just had two different doctors tell me I'm in much better shape than I was a few years ago," Buffett said in the interview.
With the number of reported coronavirus cases in the U.S. topping 4,200 as of March 17, according to the CDC, President Donald Trump on Monday announced new guidelines to help stop the spread of the virus. The federal government is asking people in the U.S. to work from home, if possible, and recommending that the elderly try to stay home and stay away from other people.
CNBC Make It reached out to Berkshire Hathaway for comment but did not immediately receive a response.
Buffett's transition to working from home shouldn't be too drastic for the billionaire investor, who has said in the past that he typically wakes up at 6:45 a.m. each morning and reads the newspaper at home. In fact, Buffett then usually spends up to 80% of his day reading, as he pores over several newspapers looking for information on companies and industries to inform his business decisions.
On March 13, Buffett announced that Berkshire Hathaway's shareholders will no longer be able to attend the firm's annual shareholders meeting — which typically draws crowds of over 40,000 people to Omaha — in person on May 2 due to the coronavirus outbreak and government restrictions on large gatherings of people. Instead, the meeting will stream online.
"I very much regret this action; for many decades the annual meeting has been a high point of the year for me and my partner, Charlie Munger," Buffett wrote in a letter to shareholders announcing the decision. "It is now clear, however, that large gatherings can pose a health threat to the participants and the greater community."
