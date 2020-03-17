Financial independence fans see opportunity as market lurches

Mark Makela | Reuters

The more you know

Matt Marberry, 29, says a set-it-and-forget-it approach helps him stay calm when the market is crashing. Source: Matt Marberry

It's possible people who are panicking aren't as familiar with the movement and haven't read enough, says Matt Marberry, 29, who works in entertainment and tourism in Orlando, Florida. Marberry is a small-business owner and contract worker, which allows him access to a 401(k). Less a proponent of early retirement and more interested in financial independence, Marberry is an avid reader of investment information. He also listens to a couple of podcasts, like ChooseFI, that discuss cutting expenses and increasing savings. Marberry says if he were brand-new to investing, he might think the idea that it's time to shop for bargains is crazy. Since the market started plummeting, his portfolio has lost about 12% in value, which he doesn't see as too dramatic. "Even if I retire at age 50, I'm very confident the market will go through many more cycles," Marberry said. "I'm not so concerned" about recent price drops.

Don't look now

Currently Marberry invests 25% of his W-2 income in a 401(k), and he and his wife also max out their Roth individual retirement accounts. They prefer low-cost index funds, and he does not often check performance. "I try to set it and forget it," he said, which is a constant refrain from the financial independence community. "Before I found out about the financial movement, I used to do individual stock investing," Marberry said. Index funds investing makes it easier to stay the course. He added that, had he stayed in individual stocks, "I'm sure I'd be jumping in and out of the market." "Now I just need to stick to my investing strategy, and that will take me to a place where I'm comfortable."

Settling an old regret

Around March 11, the market dropped below the "buy" numbers for Mary T., 55, who asked that her last name not be used, due to fears of identity theft. She admits the limits she set — the Dow Jones at 22,500 and the S&P 500 at 2,400 — were personal. Mary, a retired urban planner in Kirkland, Washington, based those numbers on how the market was performing in 2017, when she had just sold some property and had cash. After considering a stock purchase, she decided everything seemed expensive, even overpriced. The money stayed in her bank account.

Over the last few years, she waited for a bear market that didn't happen — until it did. "I missed all the upward trajectory in the last two to three years," she said. "I figured, this [the downturn] is happy news for me. I can jump back in."

Invest so you can sleep