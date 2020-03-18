Bank of England ready for more action as coronavirus threat grows: Bailey

Andrew Bailey, chief executive officer of Financial Conduct Authority, speaks during a Bloomberg Television interview in London, U.K., on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019.

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said the British central bank is open to further emergency measures as the economic threat posed by the coronavirus has escalated since last week when the BoE slashed interest rates.

"The effect of this on big firms has become much starker in the last week," Bailey said on Wednesday.

On March 11, the BoE cut rates to a joint record low 0.25% and launched measures to encourage banks to keep lending to smaller firms.

As the crisis grew, with many sectors of Britain's economy hit by a near shutdown, the BoE said on Tuesday it would buy a form of debt called commercial paper from investment-grade companies, even if they had not issued it previously.

Bailey said on Wednesday that he could not say how large the take-up for the scheme would be. Details of the scheme published on Tuesday showed there was no formal cap, though it is subject to review by the BoE's Monetary Policy Committee.

The existing commercial paper market is small, but Bailey stressed the BoE could effectively buy new commercial paper direct from firms.

The central bank was also open to widening finance schemes further, looking at asset-backed commercial paper and the credit quality that non-financial firms need to access its facilities.

Bailey said he had taken note of sterling's fall below $1.19, and that policymakers would discuss it when they next meet, though he did not have a single explanation for it.

"We will take it into account, consider it carefully what the effects of it will be, but I don't have a view, and I don't have a view on the level of sterling either," he told reporters.

Britain's central bank is typically reluctant to comment on sterling, and does not target a specific level for the currency, which has fallen to its lowest level against the U.S. dollar since 2016 as the coronavirus impact has spread.