Singapore may have to hold elections during the coronavirus outbreak, says minister

It's "very likely" that Singapore will have to hold its next general elections in the middle of the new coronavirus outbreak, the country's national development minister said on Wednesday.

The Southeast Asian country must hold general elections by April 2021 but there have been signs that polls could be called much sooner than that. Last week, the country announced changes to its electoral boundaries — which typically marks one step toward an election in Singapore.

The past three elections under current Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong — in 2006, 2011 and 2015 — were held roughly two to three months after changes in electoral boundaries were released. A Wednesday report by local newspaper The Straits Times, quoting activists from the ruling People's Action Party, said the elections could be held as soon as early May.

Lawrence Wong, Singapore's minister for national development, told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" that some medical experts have warned that the virus might not go away any time soon. That means that the fight against the new coronavirus disease — or COVID-19 — could "drag on for a year and beyond a year," he said.

"So, whatever the timing of the election, because it has to be held by April 2021, it is very likely that it will have to be held when COVID-19 is still circulating in our midst — that's the reality," said Wong, who's also second finance minister and co-chair of a multi-ministry task force set up to fight the spread of the new coronavirus disease in Singapore.

Wong said the task force has put out advisories and guidelines for event organizers, which include limiting the number of people at events to prevent the virus spread.

"If and when the prime minister decides to call an election, then the Elections Department, as any other event organizer, will have to (be) cognizant of the guidelines and then adjust and modify the way elections are conducted in line with our advisories and guidelines," he said.