Dow futures down 100 points as Wall Street's equity rout continues

A man wearing a mask walks by the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on March 17, 2020 at Wall Street in New York City.

Futures contracts tied to the major U.S. stock indexes pointed to another lower open on Thursday at the beginning of extended trading Wednesday evening.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures dropped 100 points in extended trading, implying a flat open at the start of trading on Thursday.

S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures also pointed to slight gains, though futures contracts trading can change rapidly overnight. The SDPR S&P 500 ETF rose 0.17% in the after-hours session.

The moves followed yet another violent day on Wall Street on Wednesday as investors swung back to pessimism after Tuesday's 6% bounce.

The Dow dropped 1,338.46 points, or 6.3%, on Wednesday and clinched its first close below 20,000 since February 2017. The Dow was down more than 2,300 points at the lows of the session. The S&P 500 dropped 5.2% to 2,398.10 and closed nearly 30% below a record set last month as both indexes sank further into bear markets.

A eye-watering spike in Treasury yields has also kept investors anxious. The 10-year Treasury rate rose 22 basis points to 1.18% on Wednesday following a rise of more than 30 basis points on Tuesday as it rebounds from record lows.

The spread of the coronavirus also led the New York Stock Exchange to on Wednesday announce that it will temporarily close its historic trading floor and move fully to electronic trading. The exchange said that two people tested positive for the disease at screenings it conducted this week.

All-electronic trading will begin on March 23 at the open, the exchange said.

Voicing investor fears about the virus, longtime hedge fund Bill Ackman joined CNBC on Wednesday to warn that the novel coronavirus will wreak destruction on financial markets and the U.S. economy without unprecedented action by the federal government.

Ackman and scores of other economists and investors worry that the virus, and efforts to prevent its spread, could undermine U.S. manufacturing, exports and ultimately U.S. GDP growth.

The Pershing Square executive called upon President Donald Trump to start a "Spring Break" U.S. for one month and suspend all interest, rent and tax payments for the duration.

"We need to shut it down now... This is the only answer," the billionaire investor said. "America will end as we know it. I'm sorry to say so, unless we take this option."

Stocks moved off their lows toward the end of Wednesday's session, however, after the Senate had enough votes to pass a bill expanding paid leave and unemployment benefits in response to the virus as part of what's expected to be a whopping governmental response to avoid a downturn.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Wednesday he would vote for the plan despite what he called "real shortcomings." With the urgent need to take action, "I do not believe we should let perfection be the enemy of something that will help even a subset of workers," he said.

The White House is weighing a fiscal package of more than $1 trillion that includes direct payments to Americans and financial relief to small businesses and the airline industry.

Wall Street has been on an unprecedented roller-coaster ride amid the coronavirus turmoil, with the S&P 500 swinging 4% or more in either direction for eight consecutive sessions.

