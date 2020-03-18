Harvey Weinstein transferred to maximum security prison in upstate New York

Harvey Weinstein enters a Manhattan court house as a jury continues with deliberations in his trial on February 24, 2020 in New York City. prison.

Film producer Harvey Weinstein entered a maximum security prison in upstate New York on Wednesday to begin serving his 23-year rape and sexual assault sentence.

Weinstein, 67, was received at Wende Correctional Facility in Alden, a small town in Erie County located east of Buffalo and about a 45-minute drive from Niagara Falls.

He will remain there "throughout the classification process," a New York State Department of Corrections official told CNBC.

"There is no standard timeframe for this process, as it varies based on the individual's programmatic, medical and other needs," the official said.

The producer of "Pulp Fiction" and "Shakespeare in Love" was sentenced in Manhattan state court a week earlier.

Explosive news reports about Weinstein's alleged abuse were a major catalyst for the #MeToo movement, which led more women to publicly share their own allegations of mistreatment by high-profile men.

Arthur Aidala, one of Weinstein's lawyers, told CNBC on Wednesday afternoon that they plan to file an appeal of his conviction on July 13, with oral arguments on that appeal expected to take place around six months later.