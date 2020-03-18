Harvey Weinstein transferred to maximum security prison in upstate New York

Film producer Harvey Weinstein entered a maximum security prison in upstate New York on Wednesday to begin serving his 23-year rape and sexual assault sentence.
Weinstein, 67, was received at Wende Correctional Facility in Alden, a small town in Erie County located east of Buffalo and about a 45-minute drive from Niagara Falls.
He will remain there "throughout the classification process," a New York State Department of Corrections official told CNBC.
"There is no standard timeframe for this process, as it varies based on the individual's programmatic, medical and other needs," the official said.
The producer of "Pulp Fiction" and "Shakespeare in Love" was sentenced in Manhattan state court a week earlier.
Explosive news reports about Weinstein's alleged abuse were a major catalyst for the #MeToo movement, which led more women to publicly share their own allegations of mistreatment by high-profile men.
Arthur Aidala, one of Weinstein's lawyers, told CNBC on Wednesday afternoon that they plan to file an appeal of his conviction on July 13, with oral arguments on that appeal expected to take place around six months later.
Weinstein was convicted at trial of third-degree rape and committing a criminal sexual act in the first degree, more than two years after articles detailing his alleged serial abuse of women were first published. He was found not guilty of the most serious charges, which were two counts of predatory sexual assault and one count of first-degree rape.
Weinstein's sentence fell below the maximum possible length of 29 years behind bars. But the 23-year sentence far exceeded the five years' imprisonment that his defense attorneys had requested.
Weinstein faces more charges in California, including an allegation of raping one woman and sexually assaulting a second woman over a two-day period in 2013. Hours after his sentence was imposed last week, the Los Angeles district attorney's office said it had begun the process of having Weinstein extradited to California to face those charges.
Weinstein, who had appeared to be in poor health during his trial and entered court using a walker, had been rushed to Manhattan's Bellevue Hospital to be treated for a heart procedure following his conviction in late February.
After undergoing a procedure to clear a heart blockage, Weinstein spent time in the notorious Rikers Island jail complex before being shipped to the upstate prison facility.