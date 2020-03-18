Here's how to find health-care coverage if you've lost your job

Congress is working to pass a major stimulus plan that includes provisions aimed at making coronavirus testing free, expanding unemployment insurance and food assistance, as well as providing Americans with emergency paid leave and sick days. And more White House-backed relief may be on the way. But even with moderate fiscal stimulus, the Economic Policy Institute estimates that the U.S. is likely to lose 3 million jobs by summer. With 49% of Americans getting health insurance through their employer, a spike in unemployment could leave millions uninsured in the middle of a national health crisis. In fact, it's particularly important to have health insurance now because almost all health-care plans, as well as Medicare and Medicaid, are currently waiving co-pays, deductibles and out-of-pocket costs for testing for coronavirus. Testing alone can add up to about $1,300, according to estimates from Rep. Katie Porter (D-Calif.). Additionally, many insurers are waiving tele-health fees and some are even covering various treatment options for coronavirus. All of these additional benefits may be out of reach for those without health insurance. "You really should make sure you have health insurance now," says Hanna Horvath, data analyst and personal finance expert for Policygenius. But for many, that's easier said than done, especially if you're unemployed as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. If you have lost your job already and received some sort of severance, carefully read through your exit package to see if additional coverage is offered, Horvath says. If you're not sure, take time to talk with your HR rep. "All things considered, they will be happy to help you navigate your benefits," Horvath says. For most Americans, there's generally two paths to get health insurance if you've been recently let go from your job. Here's a look at the options.

COBRA coverage

The Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act (COBRA) is a program that extends your current health insurance plan for up to 18 months after you lose your job. Typically employers with at least 20 full-time employees are required to offer COBRA coverage, and it's generally available to former employees and retirees, as well as their spouses, former spouses and dependent children if they were originally covered. Some states have expanded coverage, so if you're not sure, ask your HR rep, or reach out to your state's labor office. From a coverage standpoint, nothing would really change if you opt into this health insurance, Horvath says. You'd continue on the same health plan as before, with the same benefits. Yet from a cost perspective, this can be an expensive option. That's because before, your employer was paying for a portion of the plan. But after your employment ends, you're paying for the entirety of the plan, plus a 2% administrative fee. The average annual premium cost for employer-sponsored health insurance was $6,896 for an individual and $19,616 for a family in 2018, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. But employers cover an average of 82% of the costs for individuals and 71% for families. With COBRA, you're liable for the total cost of the plan. So while this may be a convenient option, most Americans should expect their payments to "dramatically increase," Horvath says. Typically you have about 60 days to enroll once you receive the COBRA notice. If you initially waive coverage, but then find you need it, you can still enroll as long as you're within the 60-day window. Keep in mind, however, once you opt into COBRA, you cannot switch to a plan through a health insurance marketplace until open enrollment begins in November or until COBRA ends in 18 months.

Plans through health insurance marketplace

If COBRA proves too expensive, you can also check out your state's health insurance marketplace options. Losing job-based health insurance coverage, even if you quit or get fired, qualifies you for a special enrollment period. The national average premium for a silver level, or benchmark, marketplace plan in 2020 is $462 a month, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. However, that does not include any subsidies, which about 87% of Americans are eligible to receive. You have about two months, 60 days, after you lose coverage to enroll in a marketplace plan. Keep in mind that coverage may not start immediately. Marketplace plans go into effect the first day of the month after your job ends, so if you were laid off this week and you pick a Marketplace plan by the end of March, your coverage would start April 1.

Other options for health coverage