JPMorgan Chase says it will close 20% of its branches because of the coronavirus pandemic

Hugh Son@hugh_son
Key Points
  • JPMorgan Chase will close about 20% of its branches in response to the coronavirus pandemic. 
  • JPMorgan, the biggest U.S. bank by assets, is the first of the U.S. megabanks to announce broad closures of branches because of the coronavirus.
Pedestrians pass a JPMorgan Chase & Co. bank branch near the New York Stock Exchange in 2018.
Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images

JPMorgan Chase will temporarily close about 20% of its branches and reduce staffing in the ones remaining open in response to the coronavirus pandemic. 

"We are planning to temporarily close about 20% of our branches," the bank told employees earlier Wednesday. "This will help us protect our employees as we provide essential services to our customers and the communities we serve."

JPMorgan, the biggest U.S. bank by assets, is the first of the U.S. megabanks to announce widespread closures of branches because of the coronavirus. Banks have been restricting employee travel and sending staff home or to backup sites to work, but this is one of the first steps that impacts retail customers.

The New York-based bank has 256,981 employees and 4,976 branches.

Earlier this week, Capital One said it was shuttering 120 locations for an indefinite period of time. 

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.