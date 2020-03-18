Mnuchin vows to prevent 20% unemployment in coronavirus response

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin speaks to the press outside of the West Wing of the White House on March 13, 2020 in Washington, DC.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told CNBC on Wednesday that the U.S. will not have 20% unemployment – a figure he reportedly warned Republican senators about in a private briefing – if they follow the Trump administration's coronavirus plan.

"I've seen that number in the press," Mnuchin told CNBC's Jim Cramer in a television interview. "I didn't in any way say I think we're going to have that."

"Let me be clear: If we follow the president's plan we will not have that," Mnuchin said.

