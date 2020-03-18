Skip Navigation
Mnuchin vows to prevent 20% unemployment in coronavirus response

Kevin Breuninger@KevinWilliamB
U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin speaks to the press outside of the West Wing of the White House on March 13, 2020 in Washington, DC.
Drew Angerer | Getty Images

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told CNBC on Wednesday that the U.S. will not have 20% unemployment – a figure he reportedly warned Republican senators about in a private briefing – if they follow the Trump administration's coronavirus plan.

"I've seen that number in the press," Mnuchin told CNBC's Jim Cramer in a television interview. "I didn't in any way say I think we're going to have that."

"Let me be clear: If we follow the president's plan we will not have that," Mnuchin said.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.