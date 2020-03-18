NYSE to temporarily close floor, move to electronic after positive coronavirus tests

The New York Stock Exchange said Wednesday it will temporarily close its trading floor and move fully to electronic trading after traders tested positive for coronavirus infection.

All-electronic trading will begin on March 23 at the open, the exchange said. The facilities to be closed are the NYSE equities trading floor and NYSE American Options trading floor in New York, and NYSE Arca Options trading floor in San Francisco.

The closure was in part as a result of positive coronavirus tests of traders on the floor at the NYSE, Stacey Cunningham, President of the NYSE, told CNBC. The entrants were stopped at the medical screenings at the Big Board.

The stock market has closed at times over the years, such as during World War II and in the wake of 9/11, but this is the first time the physical trading floor has ever shut independently while electronic trading continues.

"We implemented a number a number of safety precautions over the past couple of weeks, and starting on Monday this week we started pre-emptive testing of employees and screening of anyone who came into the building," Cunningham said on "Closing Bell." "If that screening warranted additional testing, we tested people and they were sent home and not given access to the building. A couple of those test cases have come back positive."

"While those people were not in the building this week and the building had been cleaned and addressed prior to start of trading on Monday, I think it's reflective we're seeing things evolve," Cunningham added.

The NYSE is operated by the electronic trading group Intercontinental Exchange, which acquired it in 2012. The exchange moved into its location at 18 Broad St. in 1903.

Wall Street has been on an unprecedented volatile ride during the coronavirus crisis. Just this week, a market-wide circuit breaker was triggered twice due to the massive sell-off, resulting in brief trading halts.

On Wednesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed below 20,000 for the first time since February 2017. The S&P 500 was now nearly 30% below a record set last month.