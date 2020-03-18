Skip Navigation
logo
logo
logo
Success
Money
Work
Life
Video
CNBC.COM
Life

The water in Venice, Italy's canals is running clear amid the COVID-19 lockdown — take a look

The Grand Canal is seen as the Italian government prepares to adopt new measures to contain the spread of coronavirus in Venice, Italy, March 8, 2020.
Manuel Silvestri | Reuters

The COVID-19 pandemic has crippled Italy and is ricocheting its way around the globe. But amid the fear and sickness, Italy's country-wide quarantine has had at least one uplifting consequence: Venice's usually dark, murky waterways have turned noticeably more clear. 

Fish are visible in the water and swans are swimming in the canals too. 

"The water now looks clearer because there is less traffic on the canals, allowing the sediment to stay at the bottom," a spokesman the Venice mayor's office told CNN.

While the water quality is not improved, according to the spokesperson, the air quality likely is.

"The air, however, is less polluted since there are less vaporetti [canal boats] and boat traffic than usual because of the restricted movement of residents," he told CNN. 

Take a look at the empty canals and the clear water. 

Clear water is seen in Venice's canals due to less tourists, motorboats and pollution, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Venice, Italy, March 18, 2020.
Manuel Silvestri | Reuters
A view shows clearer waters by a gondola in a Venice canal on March 17, 2020 as a result of the stoppage of motorboat traffic, following the country's lockdown within the new coronavirus crisis.
Andrea Pattaro | Getty Images

Recent satellite images from NASA of China also showed less air pollution amid the country's economic shutdown, due to less transportation and manufacturing. 

'Americans need cash now:' Coronavirus has lawmakers calling for UBI

NASA images show 'significant decreases' in air pollution over China amid coronavirus economic slowdown—take a look

Is it safe to travel to Italy, Japan (or anywhere else) amid coronavirus outbreak?

VIDEO4:5804:58
Mark Cuban: Bailed out companies shouldn't be allowed to buy back stock
Squawk Box

Check out: The best credit cards of 2020 could earn you over $1,000 in 5 years

make it

Stay in the loop

Get Make It newsletters delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

About Us

Learn more about the world of CNBC Make It

Learn More

Follow Us

CNBC.COM

© 2020 CNBC LLC. All Rights Reserved. A Division of NBC Universal

Privacy PolicyDo Not Sell My Personal Information
Terms of ServiceContact