Why there will soon be tons of toilet paper, and what food may be scarce, according to supply chain experts

Stuck rationing toilet paper because you didn't stockpile during the coronavirus panic over the last few days? Don't worry, according to supply chain experts.

"All the grocery stores are going to have pallets of toilet paper sitting in the aisles and nobody is going to buy it because who needs to buy toilet paper when you got a year's worth sitting in your garage," Daniel Stanton, a supply chain expert and author of "Supply Chain Management for Dummies," tells CNBC Make It.

But what about food?

Even if the COVID-19 pandemic stretches over months (President Donald Trump said it could last until August), there will no big food shortages, especially on staples like milk, eggs, cheese, bread and meat, according to three supply chain experts who spoke to Make It.

But that doesn't mean your favorite brand or the exact kind of fruit you want won't be scarce.

"The brand that you normally want may not be available. But, hey, there's be some other kind of pasta or instead of rice, we're going to have potatoes for dinner," Stanton says.

"The U.S. produces a huge amount of food. We're also an exporter of food, so we're going to be okay," he adds.

In fact, many food manufacturers have been adjusting their production lines for social distancing and have increased cleaning to ensure workers' safety in recent weeks, experts say.

With that in mind, here are the few kinds of products that might actually be harder to find.