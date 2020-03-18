Coronavirus response: Trump administration wants to send $500 billion in payments to Americans in two rounds

President Donald J. Trump speaks with his coronavirus task force in response to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic during a briefing in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 in Washington, DC.

The administration's proposed stimulus package to combat economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic will include two rounds of direct payments to taxpayers totaling $500 billion, according to a document obtained by NBC.

The White House hopes to send out its first round of checks on April 6, and the second on May 18. It will base payments on income level and family size, according to the document.

Beyond direct payments, the government is looking to set aside $50 billion for the ailing airline industry, as well as $150 billion for "other distressed sectors." It was not immediately clear which industries would be covered, but the tourism and hotel industries are among those that have also asked the government for relief.

The administration is also looking to roll out a business interruption loan program of $300 billion to aid smaller companies that have had to temporarily shut their doors, or otherwise curtail commerce during the pandemic.

The administration are hoping to push out a stimulus package that could top $1 trillion as soon as this week. First it must be cleared through Congress.

But, the Senate had yet to pass a second relief bill already approved by the House. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the vote would come later Wednesday, after a delay triggered by Sen. Rand Paul, his fellow Kentucky Republican.

The COVID-19 virus, which is believed to have originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan, has quickly spread to dozens of countries globally. More than 201,000 confirmed cases worldwide and at least 8,007 deaths so far, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

There are at least 6,496 cases in the United States and at least 114 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins.The COVID-19 virus, which is believed to have originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan, has quickly spread to dozens of countries globally. More than 201,000 confirmed cases worldwide and at least 8,007 deaths so far, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

There are at least 6,496 cases in the United States and at least 114 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins.

