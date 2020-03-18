Skip Navigation
US GDP could shrink by 13% in 2nd quarter as part of 'severe global recession,' Deutsche Bank says

Michael Sheetz@thesheetztweetz
A General Motors assembly worker works on assembling a V6 engine, used in a variety of GM cars, trucks and crossovers, at the GM Romulus Powertrain plant in Romulus, Michigan, August 21, 2019.
Rebecca Cook | Reuters

The U.S economy will contract by 13% on an annualized basis in the second quarter because of disruptions from the coronavirus outbreak, according to a new Deutsche Bank forecast on Wednesday.