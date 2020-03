Pershing Square Capital CEO Bill Ackman called for a national shutdown for 30 days on Wednesday to stop the spread of the coronavirus and save the economy in an emotional interview on CNBC.

"What's scaring the American people and corporate America now is the gradual roll-out. We need to shut it down now," Ackman said in an interview with CNBC's Scott Wapner on "Halftime Report."

