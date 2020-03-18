What to watch today: Dow futures hit 'limit down' after Tuesday's rebound

BY THE NUMBERS

IN THE NEWS TODAY

STOCKS TO WATCH

FedEx (FDX) reported adjusted quarterly profit of $1.41 per share, matching estimates. The delivery company's revenue exceeded forecasts. FedEx also suspended its 2020 profit outlook, pointing to the impact of the virus outbreak, and made plans to cut costs due to the pandemic. Exxon Mobil (XOM) raised $8.5 billion in new debt, but had to pay a higher premium than usual because of the recent tumble in oil prices. Cinemark Holdings (CNK) is closing all 345 of its U.S. movie theaters due to the coronavirus outbreak. The move prompted Fitch Ratings to place the movie theater operator on "rating watch negative," with Fitch noting that under normal circumstances, Cinemark has a relatively strong balance sheet compared to its peers. Target (TGT) announced a reduction in store hours to allow more time for cleaning and restocking. Target will also close the eateries and cafes located within its stores. Amazon (AMZN) is prioritizing medical supplies, household staples, and other high-demand products in its warehouses. Independent sellers will not be allowed to ship other products to Amazon's warehouses until April 5.

WATERCOOLER