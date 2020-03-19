American Airlines CEO says the coronavirus crisis is worse than 9/11 for the industry

American Airlines CEO Doug Parker has never seen anything like this, even after 9/11 when airlines were briefly shutdown following terrorist attacks using commercial airplanes.

In fact, Parker says the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic is far worse for the industry than the crisis airlines faced after 9/11 when airplanes were briefly grounded and demand lagged for more than a year. With the COVID-19 outbreak that has brought global demand for flights to a near standstill, there's no indication of when it might end, he told CNBC.

Parker is in Washington, D.C., talking with members of the Trump administration and leaders on Capitol Hill about the need for government aid to keep the airline industry from collapsing. He agreed to talk to CNBC about the state of the industry on background, asking not to be directly quoted given ongoing discussions about a relief package.