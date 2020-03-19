Recovery from coronavirus-driven downturn in Asia Pacific depends on pent-up consumer demand

A recession in Asia Pacific looks certain as economic activity plummets due to lockdowns meant to slow the coronavirus pandemic, but analysts say the recovery will be driven by pent-up demand.

A recession "is now guaranteed" for the region, ratings giant S&P Global said in a report Wednesday.

It projected that growth across the region will now fall by more than half, to less than 3%. It defined recession as at least two quarters of well below-trend growth sufficient to trigger rising unemployment.

"A recession across Asia-Pacific is now guaranteed due to a deep first-quarter shock in China and the shutdown of activities across G7 economies," S&P Global's economists Shaun Roache and Vishrut Rana wrote.

On Sunday, the Fed slashed interest rates to near-zero and announced a $750 billion asset-purchasing program to shelter the economy from the impact of the virus. Despite that, the markets crashed Monday — with the Dow suffering its worst day since the "Black Monday" market crash in 1987 and its third-worst day ever.

But Robin Brooks, managing director and chief economist at the Institute of International Finance, said ultimately this isn't a financial crisis and markets will bottom once uncertainty around the extent of the spread in the U.S. is removed.

"The underlying shock isn't subprime, it isn't pockets of excess leverage ... this isn't a financial crisis. This is a public health crisis ... it's about consumers scaling back spending sharply in response," he told CNBC on Wednesday. The subprime mortgage crisis around 2007 led to a severe recession till 2009.