Tencent shares resist Hang Seng declines as investors weigh potential coronavirus impact

A pedestrian walks past Tencent Holdings's headquarters in Shenzhen, China. Qilai Shen | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Shares of Chinese technology giant Tencent seesawed on Thursday as analysts assessed the company's mixed earnings results as well as the potential impact of the coronavirus outbreak. Hong Kong-listed shares of Tencent popped over 3% in early trade, before losing steam. Still, they were last seen trading around 1% higher as the Hang Seng Index constituent outperformed the broader index which fell about 3%. Analysts said the company's huge gaming unit could help offset the expected weakness in other parts of business resulting from the coronavirus outbreak. Tencent reported profit of 21.58 billion yuan ($3.09 billion) for the fourth quarter of 2019, missing expectations, but rising 52% from last year. Revenue beat market forecasts, rising 25% year-on-year to hit 105.77 billion yuan ($15.16 billion). Gaming, which accounts for over 28% of Tencent's revenue, helped drive the increase along with a bump in its fintech business, which includes its WeChat Pay mobile payments product.

But analysts were also attempting to assess how the Chinese giant might navigate coronavirus headwinds. "Tencent is a relatively resilient kind of play during COVID-19," Chelsey Tam, equity analyst at Morningstar Investment Management Asia, told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" on Thursday. "Obviously they are really strong in gaming; during COVID-19, gaming benefited." In its earnings presentation, Tencent noted that there will be increased consumption for its digital entertainment products as people stayed home for a longer-than expected time in China. Meanwhile, the company's international games revenues more than doubled year-on-year, making up 23% of the total online games revenue in the fourth quarter of 2019. That could be a boost for Tencent as the coronavirus pandemic has forced many other countries to urge people to stay at home. The company also noted that its video conferencing app Tencent Meeting, which launched in late December 2019, saw daily active users exceed 10 million.

Cloud, advertising warning