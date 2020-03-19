Domino's expects to hire 10,000 workers

Domino's Pizza expects to hire about 10,000 workers nationwide in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The company is looking for delivery drivers, pizza makers, customer service representatives, managers and licensed truck drivers for its supply chain centers. The need will vary based on individual stores.

"Our corporate and franchise stores want to make sure they're not only feeding people, but also providing opportunity to those looking for work at this time, especially those in the heavily-impacted restaurant industry," CEO Ritch Allison said in a statement.

Analysts have pointed to Domino's as one of the best positioned restaurant companies because it is known for delivery. The pizza chain has introduced contactless delivery in the U.S. to respond to the epidemic. Delivery accounts for about 55% of its total orders. Domino's declined to comment on recent sales trends.

Shares of Domino's were trading up 8% on Thursday morning.

The announcement comes as restaurants across the country lay off thousands of workers. More than two dozen states have ordered that restaurants close their dining rooms and shift to to-go only options. Some restaurant companies have decided to shutter their doors temporarily for the safety of their employees and customers.