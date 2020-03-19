EU's Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier says he has tested positive for the coronavirus

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM - MARCH 05: European Union Chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier speaks during a conference after the first round of UK-EU negotiations in Brussels, Belgium on March 05, 2020.

The EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier has said he has tested positive for the new coronavirus.

The French civil servant has been in charge of all the negotiations between the European Union and the United Kingdom, after the latter requested to leave the political bloc.

Barnier, 69, said Thursday morning on Twitter that he was "doing well and in good spirits."

"I am following all the necessary instructions, as is my team. For all those affected already, and for all those currently in isolation, we will get through this together," he added.

Barnier had been leading the second phase of negotiations between the EU and the U.K. These started earlier this month with the aim of putting together a trade deal before the end of the year.

