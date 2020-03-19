Skip Navigation
Morgan Stanley's Wilson: US is in an 'unequivocal' recession, but start buying equities

Kevin Stankiewicz@kevin_stank
Key Points
  • The U.S. economy has fallen into a recession due to the coronavirus, but that has created an opportunity for investors, Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson told CNBC. 
  • The firm's chief U.S. equity strategist has been one of the most bearish on Wall Street. 
  • But now he said it's time for investors to take out their "recession playbook."

The U.S. economy has fallen into a recession due to the coronavirus, but that has created an opportunity for investors, Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson told CNBC on Thursday. 

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only.)