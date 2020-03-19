Op-Ed: Trump must put families and small businesses first as coronavirus catastrophe grows

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks as Vice President Mike Pence looks on during a news briefing on the latest development of the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S. at the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House March 18, 2020 in Washington, DC.

The COVID-19 pandemic is a matter of life and death. Keep your focus on helping Americans stay healthy. History will measure your presidency by how many deaths were prevented, not on what the Dow Jones average was in March of 2020.

Yes, you must address the economic ramifications of this crisis. But stop looking at the stock market score board and start focusing on fixing what's going wrong with the underlying economy.

The 2.3 percent GDP growth for 2019 was the slowest in three years. Even prior to COVID-19, we were not experiencing, as you suggested, the "greatest economy in the history of our country."

Now the economy is being stressed by a major contraction in virtually all industries, especially the service industry that makes up over 77 percent of the total economy.

There is time to have the essential discussions on what does or does not need to be done for large, billion-dollar industries like the cruise lines, hotels, airlines, and casinos. But how does an immediate focus on multi-national corporations really help the small business owner who may never reopen his or her business, or the employee who was just laid off?

Right now the absolute priority must be helping families who are hit the hardest by their new inability to earn a living. Those who are most economically vulnerable in this situation are tipped workers like waitstaff, arena workers, and hotel staff; "gig economy" workers like rideshare drivers; people who help support working families like daycare workers and housekeepers; and small businesses, like dry cleaners, salons, and restaurants.

Now is the time to act quickly, but also the time to act wisely.