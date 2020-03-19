'Perversely, the more fear the better' — what investors are waiting for before calling the bottom

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on March 18, 2020 in New York City. The Dow fell more than 1,200 points today as COVID-19 fears continue to roil world markets.

Some investors are taking a counterintuitive approach when looking for a bottom in stocks amid this historic sell-off: They are waiting for the coronavirus headlines to get much scarier before buying.

Under normal market dynamics, investors and traders would wait for headlines around key catalysts to start improving before jumping back into riskier assets such as stocks. One example of this dynamic was seen during the "phase one" negotiations of the U.S.-China trade deal. As headlines improved and it became clear that a deal would get done, stocks started to turn around.

However, given the fast-spreading nature of the coronavirus, some market players think the more people panic, the more likely they are to adopt measures such as social distancing to curb the virus spread. The scary headlines would also push lawmakers to implement stronger policies to curtail future infections. This would then ultimately curb the long-term damage to the economy.

"Perversely, the more fear the better, because the best cure for a viral pandemic is a viral panic," said Ed Yardeni, president and chief investment strategist at Yardeni Research, in a note Tuesday.

More than 9,400 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the U.S. with more than 100 deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Globally, more than 200,000 people have been infected while over 8,000 have died.

Growing coronavirus cases have led authorities to take actions aimed at mitigating the spread. The Italian government imposed a nationwide shutdown. President Donald Trump declared a national state of emergency last week. Several states and cities in the U.S. have also restricted restaurants to takeout and delivery orders only, including New York. Authorities are also encouraging the practice of social distancing, which consists of avoiding large gatherings and staying home as much as possible.