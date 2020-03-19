Watch live: New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio holds press conference on coronavirus outbreak

[The stream is slated to start at 3:30 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio plans to hold a press conference on the coronavirus outbreak that has infected more than 2,400 people in the city.

On Tuesday, de Blasio said he would decide in 48 hours whether to initiate a "shelter-in-place" order that would place tighter restrictions on residents wanting to leave their homes. De Blasio didn't provide details on what a shelter-in-place order would look like in New York City.

But he's since said that he likes the model in Norther California. San Francisco Bay-area officials signed a shelter-in-place order on Monday, allowing residents to leave their homes under limited circumstances and, if they do, are expected to remain six feet apart and follow common hygiene rules, like washing their hands.

Earlier in the day, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he was concerned about approving a "shelter-in-place" order for that de Blasio is pushing for, adding, "I spent half my day knocking down rumors that we're going to imprison people in their homes."

"I'm as afraid of the fear and the panic as I am of the virus and I think that the fear is more contagious than the virus right now," he told CNN on Thursday.

Read CNBC's live updates to see the latest news on the COVID-19 outbreak.