Watch live: New York Gov. Cuomo holds a press conference on the coronavirus outbreak

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is holding a press briefing Thursday on the COVID-19 pandemic that's now spreading throughout the state.

Earlier in the day, Cuomo said he was concerned about approving a "shelter-in-place" order for New York City that Mayor Bill de Blasio is pushing for, adding, "I spent half my day knocking down rumors that we're going to imprison people in their homes."

"I'm as afraid of the fear and the panic as I am of the virus and I think that the fear is more contagious than the virus right now," he told CNN.

New York state is now the hardest-hit region in the country, with nearly 3,000 coronavirus cases as of Wednesday afternoon. Cuomo and other tri-state area officials on Monday banned all gatherings of 50 or more people and placed restrictions on restaurants, bars and other places of recreation in an attempt to slow the outbreak.

De Blasio said he likes the "shelter-in-place" order public officials implemented in Northern California earlier this week.

Northern California officials announced Monday a "shelter-in-place" order that will affect nearly 7 million residents of six counties in the Bay Area as the region tries to contain the COVID-19 outbreak. The order asks all residents of six Bay Area counties, including San Francisco, Santa Clara, San Mateo, Marin, Contra Costa and Alameda, to remain home as much as possible. They're allowed to venture out to go to the grocery store, pharmacy and for other essential services.

The order also allows them to walk their dogs or go for a run so long as they stay six feet away from other people.

