These are our favorite apps for exercising at home if you can't get to a gym

As coronavirus COVID-19 continues to spread, many of us are finding ourselves indoors and with limited or no access to local gyms. But, we still need to workout to stay healthy. There are plenty of apps available that can help you do that, either for free or through subscriptions. That means you don't have to go out and buy equipment if you don't have the budget or the space in your home. Here are some of our favorites that we've been using to stay active.

ClassPass Live

ClassPass is launching a free app with audio workouts. Source: ClassPass

ClassPass Live brings a variety of workouts to your home that make you break a sweat as much as you would at an in-person class. The instructors are motivating and break down each move with modifications so you can jump in at any level. The 30 minute classes are super efficient and can be easily stacked for a longer workout. There are a variety of cardio, strength and yoga workouts within the same app users typically use to book in-studio classes. Despite the name, ClassPass Live classes are no longer live -- the company discontinued the program last year. But, all of the previously-recorded workouts are available for free to ClassPass subscribers. In certain areas that have been mandated to reduce gatherings, such as New York City, ClassPass Live videos are the only classes users will be able to access from the app. While ClassPass buried the feature at the bottom of the home screen after discontinuing the live classes, it's now promoting them as a way to stay fit at home during the pandemic. Here's how to find the feature: Open the ClassPass app and click "Explore digital workouts"

Scroll through video or audio workout options like HIIT and strength classes targeting full body, abs, upper or lower body. The video classes are typically 30 minutes with express video workouts available toward the bottom and ranging between about seven to 15 minutes. Audio workouts are ordered by length and vary more widely.

Before starting the class, check out the "Equipment needed" section. You don't really need a heart monitor as it suggests, but this will tell you if the workout requires weights or other equipment. HIIT and yoga workouts don't require any equipment except a mat.

Stream videos from your phone or computer or mirror them onto your TV through an Apple TV or similar device. Download it: iPhone and Android.

Price: ClassPass has a 14-day free trial and plans start at $9 per month.

The Yoga Collective

The Yoga Collective website. Yoga Collective

The Yoga Collective app and website make it easy to search for yoga, pilates or guided meditation by type, level and length. It has plenty of options so you can choose what area of your body you want to tone and you can squeeze in a workout or meditation if you have just five minutes or a whole hour. Whether you want 10 minutes to clear your head or an hour of advanced yoga, The Yoga Collective lets you filter for almost every feature of your workout. You can choose if you want to see a group class setting or an instructor going solo and many of these workouts require no equipment except a yoga block if you want it. Plus, I like that you can stream on your phone or computer and even mirror onto a TV with an Apple TV or similar device. It lets you choose a class based on a variety of categories. You can browse by collections, like the "Morning Flow Series" or by focus, like meditation, strength or stretching, among other categories. And, you can pick from different class lengths, teachers, focus areas, fitness levels and more. Download it: iPhone and Android.

Price: The Yoga Collective has a 15-day free trial and offers plans for $15 per month or $150 for the year.

STEEZY Studio

Steezy dance workouts video. Steezy

STEEZY offers a slew of dance classes and tutorials for beginner and advanced dancers and in-between. Even if you are a terrible dancer, it's fun to take a break from your more basic weights or Pilates classes for something that doesn't even really feel like working out. These classes are high-quality (although the app can be a little buggy on my iPad when I switch between portrait mode and landscape.) But it's great to do with others if you're stuck at home with a roommate, significant other or several family members (just make a pact not to make fun of the other's dance fails). Tutorials for routines are thorough and well-paced. A class I took for a short routine was roughly 42 minutes. Make sure you have a strong internet connection to keep the video running smoothly, or opt to download the individual videos before you start. Download it: iPhone and Android.

Price: STEEZY Studio offers a seven-day free trial and then costs $19.99 a month or $99.99 a year.

Nike Training Club

The Nike Training Club app Nike

The Nike Training Club app offers over 200 wide-ranging workouts, from strength training to yoga to cardio. Nike made its premium features free until further notice, though in the past we found that you can combine enough of the free workouts for a quick sweat session. The workouts on the Nike Training Club app are similar to what I would do in a group fitness class or gym, so I don't feel like I'm straying too far from my normal routine. I also love that I can choose workouts that don't require any equipment, since I've never purchased any weights. I haven't found the need to upgrade to premium, so it's been great to get some thorough workouts in without having to grab my credit card. Once you log in, hit the "Workouts" tab at the bottom. You can then browse by muscle group, workout type and equipment. Before you start a workout, check what equipment is needed, the length and the intensity (all workouts range from 5 minutes to 60 minutes). You can stream videos from your iOS or Android device, or mirror them onto your TV through an Apple TV. Just be sure to have a strong internet connection to keep your workout on pace, or download the workout before you start. Download it: iPhone and Android.

Price: The app is free, and normally the premium features start at $14.99 per month or $119.99 for the year.

Pilates Anytime

The Pilates Anytime website Pilates Anytime