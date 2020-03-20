Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Markets

Clearing firm Ronin Capital unable to meet capital requirements at CME: Sources

Scott Wapner@ScottWapnercnbc
VIDEO0:0100:01
CME Group forced to auction Ronin Capital portfolios: Sources
Power Lunch

In yet another a sign that the turmoil in financial markets is putting extreme stress on some firms, one of the CME Group's direct clearing firms was unable to meet its capital requirements, according to sources.

The move forced the exchange to step in and invoke its emergency protocols to auction off the portfolios. Ronin Capital, based in Chicago, was confirmed to be the firm in question, according to sources.

Terry Duffy, the CME Group's chairman and CEO, told CNBC the auction process was completed Friday morning, but said the group doesn't disclose who assumed the portfolios in the auction.

Duffy also said that under its clearing agreement, Ronin isn't allowed to have outside clients so there were no customers harmed in the process.

In general, clearing firms like Ronin, are responsible for trades made on the exchange.

Additional sources said Ronin's problems stemmed from positions in futures tied to the CBOE Volatility Index, or the security that tracks market volatility.

The Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation, or DTCC, helped coordinate the auction, later saying it had ceased to act for Ronin Capital, LLC.

Subscribe to CNBC PRO for exclusive insights and analysis, and live business day programming from around the world.

VIDEO1:4101:41
What the 'Predictably Irrational' author says not to do when the stock market tanks
Invest in You: Ready. Set. Grow.