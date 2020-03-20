12 years after Lehman, European banks face a new credit crisis

A waiter stands by empty tables outside a restaurant at St Mark's Square after the Italian government imposed a virtual lockdown on the north of Italy including Venice to try to contain a coronavirus outbreak, in Venice, Italy, March 9, 2020.

European banks are under intense pressure as the coronavirus halts all major economies, at a time when these institutions were still struggling with the legacy issues of the 2008 financial crash.

The region's lenders have undergone a massive transformation since 2008 by increasing capital positions and complying with tougher regulations. They have, nonetheless, struggled to return to their pre-crisis market levels. The European banking index was still down by more than 50% from March 2008 to the start of this year. Virus-fueled selling in global markets means that the same index is now down 70% from March 2008.

"European banks remain vulnerable and fragile from the financial and debt crises and the coronavirus crisis delivers a fresh hit to the financial sector, compounding investor uncertainty," Athanasia Kokkinogeni, Europe senior analyst at the research firm DuckerFrontier, told CNBC Thursday.

One of the main legacy issues from the crisis is the level of bad loans — which includes loans where the borrower is in default. The latest figures from the European Banking Authority (EBA) show that as of June of 2019, the weighted average ratio of non-performing loans stood at 3%, in comparison with 6% in 2015.

However, the coronavirus outbreak is expected to exacerbate that level of bad loans in banks' balance sheets, given that many small and medium-sized businesses have been forced to close and will struggle to repay their debts.

"The banking sector seems to be better equipped to deal with shocks than back in 2008 if we look at capital ratios," Maartje Wijffelaars, economist at Rabobank, told CNBC via email.

"That said, in most euro zone member states, non-performing loan ratios are still higher than back in 2008, even though they have come down substantially since their peak," she added.