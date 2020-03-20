How to become better at networking despite the coronavirus keeping you at home

The ability to network in order to develop, or make new contacts, is another area of business that has been dramatically impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.

Most jobs in some form or another rely on being able to forge professional relationships both with colleagues in the office and people in the wider industry.

However, the outbreak of COVID-19 has led to the cancellation of conferences and other networking events, as well as forcing a significant proportion of the global population to work from home, in a bid to slow the spread of the virus.

Some organizers have taken conferences online to make up for cancellations, including Microsoft which has made its annual "Build" event for developers digital.

As for more informal methods of networking, a search on Meetup, a platform which allows people to link with other people based on shared interests, found there are 1,092 "Work at Home" groups.

Dr. Rosina Racioppi, CEO of professional development program provider Women Unlimited, believed social distancing amid the coronavirus could be a catalyst for increased online networking and said it could stave off feelings of loneliness or isolation.

Dr. Jo Webber, CEO of social networking app Pod, similarly said that utilizing spare time while in self-isolation to network online was a way of "laying the foundation for future growth for when the pandemic comes to an end."

Reaching out to existing and new contacts on LinkedIn is one method suggested by Racioppi.

"As you network, don't be afraid to ask for a contact's point of view on issues and circumstances that you are experiencing," she said. "It's also a great time to post your own thoughts and create more visibility for yourself."

Likewise, Webber argued that expanding professional networks as a way of creating greater visibility is particularly important for small and medium-sized businesses which have a local focus.

"While most of the world is more tethered to the computer and cellphone than ever, this is a great time to do it and it will help some businesses save themselves," she said.