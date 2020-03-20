Coronavirus live updates: China reports 39 new cases, California estimates 25.5 million residents will get virus

This is a live blog. Please check back for updates.
All times below are in Beijing time.
Many of Mexico's top banking and finance people have been put in quarantine or told to work from home, after attending a convention attended by hundreds where at least one later tested positive, according to a Reuters report.
Those who attended included Mexico's president, finance minister and hundreds of senior bankers, the report said.
Banks whose employees attended the conference and were told to work from home after included Citigroup's Mexican operations Citibanamex and HSBC, according to the report. Cases in Mexico leaped by 27% in the past day to 118. — Weizhen Tan
China's National Health Commission reported 39 new confirmed cases and three additional deaths as of Mar. 19. China said all of the new cases were imported, meaning people who traveled from overseas. The NHC said that brings China's total number of imported cases to 228.
China also said that there were no new cases in Hubei, the epicenter of the country's outbreak. The country has reported a total of 80,967 confirmed cases and 3,248 deaths, while 71,150 people have been discharged. — Weizhen Tan
All times below are in Eastern time.
California estimates that more than half of the state — 25.5 million people — will get the new coronavirus over the next eight weeks, according to a letter sent by Gov. Gavin Newsom to U.S. President Donald Trump.
"In the last 24 hours, we had 126 new COVID-19 cases, a 21 percent increase. In some parts of our state, our case rate is doubling every four days," Newsom wrote in a letter dated Wednesday. Newsom asked Trump to dispatch the USNS Mercy Hospital Ship to the Port of Los Angeles through Sept. 1 to help with the influx of expected cases.
The state reported nearly 699 confirmed cases as of 9 p.m. ET Wednesday night, according to the California health department. Newsom said the virus is spreading in the community in 23 counties across the state. It is the third hardest-hit state in the U.S., behind Washington state which has 1,376 cases as of 6 p.m. EDT Thursday and New York which has at least 5,000 cases.—Dawn Kopecki
President Donald Trump has canceled June's in-person meeting of leaders from the Group of Seven nations, which was set to take place at Camp David, as the world fights the spread of the coronavirus.
Instead, the summit will be conducted by video conference. Trump and the other G-7 chiefs held a video conference earlier this week, as well, as the coronavirus continues to spread in the United States and abroad. —Mike Calia, Dan Mangan
Apple is limiting bulk purchases of iPhones and other products as it faces supply constraints.
Apple's online store began limiting U.S. customers to two units of each iPhone model per person this week. Customers can still buy more than two iPhones in one order, but they would have to be different models -- for instance, two iPhone 11s and two iPhone 11 Pros.
The restriction applies to the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Max.
Other products, including iPad Pro models announced on Wednesday, also have purchase limits. —Kif Leswing
