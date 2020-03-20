Coronavirus live updates: China reports 39 new cases, California estimates 25.5 million residents will get virus

This is a live blog. Please check back for updates. Global cases: At least 207,855, according to the latest figures from the World Health Organization

Global deaths: At least 8,648, according to the latest figures from the WHO All times below are in Beijing time.

8:21 am: Many of Mexico's top bankers quarantined after convention attendee tests positive

Many of Mexico's top banking and finance people have been put in quarantine or told to work from home, after attending a convention attended by hundreds where at least one later tested positive, according to a Reuters report. Those who attended included Mexico's president, finance minister and hundreds of senior bankers, the report said. Banks whose employees attended the conference and were told to work from home after included Citigroup's Mexican operations Citibanamex and HSBC, according to the report. Cases in Mexico leaped by 27% in the past day to 118. — Weizhen Tan

8:00 am: China reports 39 new cases

China's National Health Commission reported 39 new confirmed cases and three additional deaths as of Mar. 19. China said all of the new cases were imported, meaning people who traveled from overseas. The NHC said that brings China's total number of imported cases to 228. China also said that there were no new cases in Hubei, the epicenter of the country's outbreak. The country has reported a total of 80,967 confirmed cases and 3,248 deaths, while 71,150 people have been discharged. — Weizhen Tan

Staff members check the information of passengers entering China at the Pudong International Airport in Shanghai on March 18, 2020. Ding Ting | Xinhua News Agency | Getty Images

All times below are in Eastern time.

7:05 pm: California estimates more than half of the state will get the virus

California estimates that more than half of the state — 25.5 million people — will get the new coronavirus over the next eight weeks, according to a letter sent by Gov. Gavin Newsom to U.S. President Donald Trump. "In the last 24 hours, we had 126 new COVID-19 cases, a 21 percent increase. In some parts of our state, our case rate is doubling every four days," Newsom wrote in a letter dated Wednesday. Newsom asked Trump to dispatch the USNS Mercy Hospital Ship to the Port of Los Angeles through Sept. 1 to help with the influx of expected cases. The state reported nearly 699 confirmed cases as of 9 p.m. ET Wednesday night, according to the California health department. Newsom said the virus is spreading in the community in 23 counties across the state. It is the third hardest-hit state in the U.S., behind Washington state which has 1,376 cases as of 6 p.m. EDT Thursday and New York which has at least 5,000 cases.—Dawn Kopecki

6:55 pm: Trump cancels in-person G-7 meeting set for June at Camp David

President Donald Trump has canceled June's in-person meeting of leaders from the Group of Seven nations, which was set to take place at Camp David, as the world fights the spread of the coronavirus. Instead, the summit will be conducted by video conference. Trump and the other G-7 chiefs held a video conference earlier this week, as well, as the coronavirus continues to spread in the United States and abroad. —Mike Calia, Dan Mangan

3:15 pm: Apple limits bulk online purchases of iPhones amid supply constraints