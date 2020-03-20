Pornhub is offering free premium memberships to countries on coronavirus lockdown, sees traffic leap

Adult entertainment website Pornhub has just given people stuck in coronavirus lockdown one more way to pass their time.

The company this week announced free premium membership to viewers in France and Spain, after doing the same for Italy a week prior.

"In light of expanding quarantines, we are extending Free Pornhub Premium for the month to our friends in France! Pornhub will also donate this month's sales from Modelhub… Courage France!" the company posted on its Twitter account Tuesday.

It announced the same for Spain in a similar tweet. Modelhub is Pornhub's adult content marketplace.

A premium subscription normally costs $9.99 per month, or $7.99 per month with a year-long package. Premium offers no ads, faster streaming, high-speed downloads, higher video quality, full DVDs, "discreet billing" and anytime cancellation, according to Pornhub's website.

France, Spain and Italy are among the European countries hardest-hit by the coronavirus, and whose citizens are required to stay indoors for the foreseeable future in an effort to slow the virus's spread.

Pornhub's traffic saw dramatic spikes in all three countries after the offers were announced, statistics from its blog "Pornhub Insights" revealed.