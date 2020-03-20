Trump will not offer Iran sanctions relief as coronavirus spreads rapidly in the country

Mike Pompeo, U.S. secretary of state, speaks as U.S. President Donald Trump, second left, listens during a Coronavirus Task Force news conference in the briefing room of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Friday, March 20, 2020.

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration said Friday it would not offer sanctions relief to Iran as the deadly coronavirus outbreak further isolates and cripples the Middle Eastern nation.

Iran's health ministry has said that one person dies from coronavirus every 10 minutes and 50 are becoming infected every hour.

"The whole world should know that humanitarian assistance to Iran is wide open, it's not sanctioned," Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said during a Friday briefing with President Donald Trump at the White House.

"We are doing everything we can to facilitate the humanitarian assistance moving in and to make sure that the financial transactions connected to that can take place as well. There is no sanction on medicines going to Iran, there is no sanctions on humanitarian assistance going into that country. They've got a terrible problem there and we want that humanitarian, medical assistance to get to the people of Iran," the nation's top diplomat added.

When asked again whether the administration would consider lifting U.S. sanctions on Iran, President Donald Trump doubled down by saying, "They know the answer, the leaders of Iran, they know the answer to your question."

The latest revelation comes as the U.S. imposed new sanctions this week. The Trump administration blacklisted five companies based in the United Arab Emirates, three in mainland China, three in Hong Kong and one in South Africa for doing business with Iran's petrochemical sector.

The virus — which has already killed more than 10,031 people and infected more than 245,000 people around the world — is spreading as the Iranian regime deals with intensifying U.S. sanctions.