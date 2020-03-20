'This is a yes-we-can moment': What the coronavirus response means for climate action

A protester holds a globe-shaped sign reading "Save Me" during the "Fridays for Future" demonstration in Berlin during a protest for climate action on September 20, 2019, part of a global climate action day.

Climate scientists believe the unprecedented measures in place to tackle the coronavirus pandemic give a glimpse of what could be possible when it comes to fighting the climate emergency.

The coronavirus outbreak and the climate crisis are two inherently different global risks, but both have a potentially devastating human cost. Despite this, only one has kickstarted widespread action across the globe in recent weeks.

With COVID-19 infections now confirmed in more than 150 countries, governments around the world have imposed war-like measures to contain its spread.

Some countries have been put into lockdown, with public gatherings canceled, schools closed, and citizens being advised to avoid discretionary travel and work from home over the coming months. Emergency funds have also been released for businesses struggling to stay afloat.

All of these measures have been implemented to help save lives.

"This is the first time I have seen governments choosing humanity over economics in such a significant way — ever," Gail Whiteman, director of the Pentland Centre for Sustainability in Business at Lancaster University, told CNBC via telephone.

"This is a 'yes we can' moment for the climate crisis," Whiteman said, referring to former President Barack Obama's iconic address in 2008.