How Elon Musk took Tesla to hell and back with the Model 3

This documentary video looks back at Tesla's storied history, from the birth of the Roadster to the rocky rise of the Model 3. The story is told through interviews with insiders who built and fixed Tesla's electric cars and business. It also contains historic clips of how Tesla was covered by the mainstream media, interviews with owners, and investors both short and long shares of Tesla.

The inventors of the company's core electric vehicle technology, founders Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, also recount how they re-ignited an electric vehicle revolution, and how Elon Musk joined the business and eventually took the reins to grow Tesla to what it is today.