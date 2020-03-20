Private jet industry — the transportation of choice for the wealthy — asks for bailout funding

The private-jet industry is asking Congress for bailout money, even as many private jet companies say sales are strong as wealthy flyers avoid commercial flights.

The National Business Aviation Association, or NBAA, which represents private-jet companies and corporate jets, sent a joint letter with other industry groups to congressional leaders saying the industry is facing "increasing financial uncertainty" and that private-jet companies should be included in any airline or aviation bailout.

"Due to the nature of the COVID-19 pandemic, there is currently no certainty as to when economic conditions will improve, which threatens the survival and prospects of thousands of general aviation businesses," the letter stated.

A bailout for the private jet industry would likely add to a political and populist backlash emerging against government funding for companies in the wake of the coronavirus losses. While a bailout for commercial airlines is being sold as a benefit to the broader flying public, government support for private-jet companies — which mainly serve the wealthy and big corporations — could generate criticism at a time when millions of Americans are losing their jobs and struggling.