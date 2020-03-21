Congress is working on a $1 trillion rescue package, but it might not be enough for US businesses

Congress is scrambling to put together a third coronavirus relief package − and lobbyists are flooding the phones.

Lawmakers this weekend are pushing to meet the White House's Monday deadline of coming to an agreement on a rescue package likely to top $1 trillion. Executives have zeroed in on language in Senate Republicans' initial proposal allocating a portion of those funds to Big Business.

The proposed bill funnels $50 billion to airlines, $8 billion to cargo air carriers, and $150 billion for other "distressed businesses" — a category it leaves notably undefined. But companies have no interest in leaving the definition of "severely distressed business" up to Treasury.

Meantime, there's a game of chicken going on in Congress of who will be the person to cause the delay that allows the collapse of bedrock American companies.

United's CEO warned the government this week that if it doesn't get aid by the end of the month, it "will begin to take the necessary steps to reduce [its] payroll in line with the 60% schedule reduction we announced for April."

As the time bomb ticks, Congress must sift through the requests. The hotel industry wants $150 billion. The restaurant industry wants $145 billion. The National Association of Manufacturers wants $1.4 trillion. The International Council of Shopping Centers wants a guarantee of up to $1 trillion.

"The bailout requests are mind-boggling," said Dennis Kelleher, chief executive of advocacy group Better Markets. "And it's going to be a matter of who's going to win and who's going to lose."

President Donald Trump said in a press conference earlier this week he's not picking winners, just keeping American jobs by protecting the largest employers. And most industries have argued it's not a bailout. They argue the situation is unprecedented, and the pain they are confronting is not their fault.

"Take post 9-11, post-financial crisis– double it – and it's still not there," said American Hotel Lodging Association CEO Chip Rogers said. AHLA's members include Wyndham Hotels, Marriott, Hilton, as well a number of small businesses.

Rogers, along with industry executives, met with Trump earlier this week to plead their case. Since February, U.S. hotels lost $2.4 billion in room revenue. In the Washington, D.C. Willard Intercontinental, there were four guests this week.

But a rescue of the hotel industry may not flow down to its suppliers, who have also spent the week arguing their case.

"There are a lot of good cases to be made and a lot of intense lobbying to have your industry to get in the mix," said Aaron Cutler, a partner at Hogan Lovells. "There are so many secondary sectors that are impacted beyond just hotels and casinos: airline part suppliers, seafood industry supplying the fish and seafood to restaurants, meatpacking industry and so forth."