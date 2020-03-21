In the coronavirus sports void, these are the desperate bets gamblers are making

A worker cleans an escalator on Las Vegas Boulevard in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Joe Buglewicz | Bloomberg | Getty Images

For Duane Colucci, Thursday should have been one of the biggest days of the year. Colucci works as assistant race and sports manager at the Rampart Casino in Las Vegas, where the opening weekend of March Madness serves as an annual gambling holiday, second only to the Super Bowl. But where guests would normally be eating, drinking and placing bets, the casino floor now sits empty. And Colucci sits on his couch at home. "How do you prepare for a complete shutdown of major sporting events [and] any gatherings over 50 people?" Colucci said. "It's so hard to fathom. You can't prepare for something like this, especially in the race and sportsbook industry." This is the "Viva Las Vegas" reality in the middle of a global pandemic. As the U.S. enacts measures to contend with the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, and people are advised to self-isolate and distance themselves from others, all professional and collegiate sports in the country have suspended play. And in Las Vegas, the beating heart of the sports gambling industry, Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak ordered a monthly ban on all casinos and non-essential businesses. Colucci speculated this lost weekend could cost the sportsbook industry $140 million. This suspension comes just as legalized sports gambling has exploded across the country. Since the Supreme Court overturned the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act of 1992 in May 2018, 20 states and Washington D.C. now offer legal wagering. Last year, the American Gaming Association estimated $150 billion is gambled around the world per year in legal and illegal settings. The economic impact goes well beyond gaming. As of Friday, nearly all 95% of the country's commercial casinos have shuttered their doors, in addition to 82% of tribal casinos, hitting 98% of the casino workforce (over 600,000 employees), $74 billion in total annual wages, and up to $43.5 billion in damage to the U.S. economy if the casinos remain closed for the next eight weeks, according to the American Gaming Association.

Sportsbooks are getting creative in an attempt to make up for lost revenue. "If you can bet on it and we can book it, somebody is going to bet on it," Colucci said. In the short window between the mass shutdown of most sports leagues and the gubernatorial mandate for casinos to cease operations, the Rampart tried to adapt. Colucci says they tried to book the KHL Russian Hockey League, Turkish and Mexican Soccer Leagues, and the usual live and virtual horse racing. They even looked at expanding the propositions bets around Tom Brady and where his first snap could take place. Sportsbooks off the Las Vegas strip have ventured into even more obscure oddsmaking territory. Bovada, a sportsbook company based in Costa Rica, began taking bets on the maximum temperatures in various cities around the country. Days before, a viral tweet brought on some momentary fame for a new platform designed for just that, BetOnWeather.io., When the app launched in mid-February, its site drew roughly 10,000 visitors per week.

Even when major sports do return, we think we'll still be standing because let's face it, people are more likely to guess their local temperature correctly than a Browns football game coming this fall. Jesse Rowe BetOnWeather.io co-founder

This past week, thanks to the absence of American sports, the site ballooned to more than 100,000 visitors, according to co-founder Jesse Rowe. Even though the app is currently in a private beta, Rowe hopes it will be more than just a way to scratch a gambler's itch during this drought and could survive in the greater gambling ecosystem. "People are definitely looking to replace the hobby of sports gambling and we're trying to be their solution," Rowe said. "Even when major sports do return, we think we'll still be standing because let's face it, people are more likely to guess their local temperature correctly than a Browns football game coming this fall."

Simulated gambling reality