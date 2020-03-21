New York City area airports resume flights after brief halt as coronavirus causes staffing issues

Two JetBlue planes sit at the John F. Kennedy Airport in New York on March 13, 2020. in New York City. President Donald Trump cancels all flights between Europe and the United States this Friday, due to the expansion of the Covid-19.

Flights into major New York City-area airports were briefly halted on Saturday, as the coronavirus continues to cause staffing issues at air-traffic control facilities around the country, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

An air traffic controller-trainee based at a control center on Long Island tested positive for the virus, COVID-19, the FAA said. The trainee hadn't been in the facility since March 17 but the agency is working with local health authorities to sanitize and clean affected areas. The center is operational, it said.

Flights were delayed or canceled after FAA closed other air traffic-control facilities around the country, including towers at Chicago's Midway International Airport and McCarren International Airport, after technicians and others tested positive for the virus.